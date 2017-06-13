Is That Your Robot Baby? 👶🏽👽 #LucyLopez

June 13, 2017 7:17 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: BABY ROBOTS, cute, scary

Want a doll that looks, moves and feels almost exactly like a newborn? Or how about a baby Avatar, or a half human-half piglet? The whole range was on display at a trade fair in Bilbao, northern Spain showcasing “Reborn Babies” made by Spanish company Babyclon, one of a small number of firms worldwide that cater to a particular subculture of collectors who value the dolls’ unsettling realism. Click here for the craziest thing ever: BABY ROBOT PICTURES.

