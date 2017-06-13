Is Soccer Hottie Cristiano Ronaldo Facing Prison Time?

So we all know Cristiano Ronaldo as a soccer hottie right? Well, he just landed himself in some deep water in Spain. The soccer player has been slammed with criminal charges for allegedly scheming the government out of millions of dollars. But why? He already has a net worth of 450 million so why scam the government? Why not just pay what needed to be paid? According to the officials in Spain they have filed a complaint against the soccer star for not paying taxes between 2011-2014 but we’re not talking a couple hundred bucks we are talking more than 16 million!

It doesn’t get better. Sources say Ronaldo set up companies to keep the money from Spain. But why? If convicted of this he can face up to 5 years in prison but begins it is his first offense he may just get off without serving any time at all. All that money is has and now it just cost him more of a headache. Lesson learned….. pay your taxes!