Drake Gets Another Sade Tattoo

By Abby Hassler

It is not a secret how much Drake loves R&B legend Sade. This past March, Drizzy posted a sweet photo dedicated to his mother and Sade with the caption, “Two very important ladies in my life.”

Related: Drake and DJ Khaled Team for ‘To The Max’

That same month, European tattoo artist Niki Norberg posted a photo of Drake’s Sade tattoo on his ribs with the phrase “with love Sade X” written below Sade’s image.

Today (June 13), Belgian tattoo artist Inal Bersekov revealed the More Life rapper’s second Sade tattoo on social media. As a caption Bersekov wrote, “More life 🌺 More tattoos 💉Was honored to continue this piece based on @sade started by an amazing artist @niki23gtr on @champagnepapi Excited to continue.”

Check out the tattoos below.