DJ Khaled Unveils Custom Jordans

Khaled's new kicks are called Grateful 3's. June 13, 2017 2:47 PM
DJ Khaled has his own custom Jordans.

Khaled took to social media this afternoon (June 13) to reveal the Grateful 3’s in a short video clip.

“GOD IS THE GREATEST! I introduce to you the #GRATEFUL3!” he wrote. “Brought to you by #DJKHALED #WETHEBEST #JORDAN !! @jumpman23 ! Dreams that turn into reality !! Wow!! I have my own @jumpman23 !”

Check out Khaled’s new kicks below.

