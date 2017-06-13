Big Boi Drops New Track ‘Chocolate’ Featuring Trozé

June 13, 2017 1:37 PM
By Abby Hassler

Big Boi dropped his latest track “Chocolate” off his upcoming album, Boomiverse. The song features a collaboration with L.A. rapper Trozé.

The track is based on Trozé’s track “Chocolate (Milk Version),” which he released last year with Jessie Rose. If it sounds familiar, the song was featured in an iPhone 6 commercial in June of 2016.

The rapper already released the hard-hitting single “Kill Jill,” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, the catchy track “Mic Jack,” with Adam Levine and “In the South” featuring Gucci Mane.

Big Boi’s third studio will arrive June 16. Listen to “Chocolate” here.

