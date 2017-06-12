Is Katy Perry Ready To Squash Beef With Taylor Swift?

Katy addressed some serious rumors during an interview over the weekend. After the release of Taylor’s 2015 single “Bad Blood” their relationship took a serious toll and it hasn’t been good since. A lot of people even assumed “Bad Blood” was a diss track towards singer Katy Perry. While I personally feel as though all of this is extremely petty, i think Katy is beginning to feel the same way. She released a statement over the weekend saying “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I’m saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’”

Wow! For Katy to be the bigger person in this petty situation is a great step towards those two finally having peace. Lesson here is, you definitely do not have to agree with things some one says or does but hate and pettiness doesn’t need to result from it. The world is so divided right now as it is, and those two are such pop icons love seems to be the only answer! No need to be petty in 2017 ladies! Forgive and forget.