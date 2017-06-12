Ice Cube Schools Bill Maher. ✊🏿 #LucyLopez

On Friday’s episode of Real Time, rapper Ice Cube made an appearance and confronted host Bill Maher for his recent use of the N-word. “I think it’s a lot of guys out there who cross the line because they’re a little too familiar, or they think they’re a little too familiar,” he explained. “Every now and then, they think they can cross the line, and they can’t. That’s our word now. And you can’t have it back.” Ice Cube ultimately accepted Maher’s apology for using the slur, but warned the political pundit that it’s not the only time he’s gone too far. “I love your show, you’ve got a great show,” he conceded. “But you be bucking up against that line a little bit. You know, you’ve got a lot of black jokes.” When Maher protested that such jokes are aimed at racists, Ice Cube shot back, “Sometimes you sound like a redneck trucker.”