Halsey And Lauren Jauregui Did WHAT in Miami?!? ~@JayOnAir96

The super talented singer, Halsey, behind hit songs like “Now Or Never,” “Closer,” and many others was in our backyard ‘making it rain’ but she wasn’t alone. Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony was right there with her at LIV. The two worked together on a new song titled “Strangers,” and have been inseparable ever since. In fact they just performed the new song on The Today Show. Back to the story though, they had a great time in our beautiful city which also happens to be Lauren’s hometown. We hear it was such an EPIC time at the club that the two ran up their bill to $5,000!!!! That amount means they definitely got all LITTY IN THE CITY!!!! LOL!!!! And probably a pretty nice hangover.