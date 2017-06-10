Shopping At Grocery Store Takes Bizarre Turn!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

June 10, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: baby, bizarre, cool, Diapers, family, Free, google, grocery, grocery store, Home, internet, JayOnAir96, Labor, Life, Media, mom, mommy, mother, new mom, news, pregnancy, Pregnant, science, work

Ashleigh Miller-Cross was running an errand at the grocery store when the unexpected happened. All of a sudden she went into labor!!!! The bizarre thing is she didn’t even know she was pregnant. The grocery store sprung into action to help her deliver her baby right there in the store!!!! The great thing about it is the mother is now getting FREE diapers for a year from the store!!!! SCORE!!!! LOL!!!! Check out the video below

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live