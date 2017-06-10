Shopping At Grocery Store Takes Bizarre Turn!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Ashleigh Miller-Cross was running an errand at the grocery store when the unexpected happened. All of a sudden she went into labor!!!! The bizarre thing is she didn’t even know she was pregnant. The grocery store sprung into action to help her deliver her baby right there in the store!!!! The great thing about it is the mother is now getting FREE diapers for a year from the store!!!! SCORE!!!! LOL!!!! Check out the video below
Shopping At Grocery Store Takes Bizarre Turn!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96June 10, 2017 11:53 AM
