Katy Perry Streams LIVE For The ENTIRE Weekend!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Yesterday, Katy Perry dropped her new album titled, Witness. To celebrate its release she decided to something so out of the norm. She’s streaming LIVE on YouTube for the ENTIRE weekend!!!! That’s right, it’s like you’re a fly on the wall and you’re LEGALLY looking in on her life for 72-hours!!!! She lets you watch practically everything…minus her going to the bathroom and showering of course but everything else is pretty much up for checking out. Even her miniature dog named Nugget is along for the Big Brother-like experience!!!! Fans can write messages to her and you can her tracks from the new album while you watch the stream. Totally different and I think we likey!!!! Click to check out the stream below while it lasts!!!!

