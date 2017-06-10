Katy Perry Streams LIVE For The ENTIRE Weekend!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

June 10, 2017 5:07 PM
Filed Under: action, album, art, Big Brother, cameras, chained to the rhythm, cool, dogs, Entertainment, entertainment news, fun, google, internet, JayOnAir96, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, Katy, KATY PERRY, Life, lights, Media, Music, new album, new music, news, Nugget, Party, radio, relationships, Singer, songwriter, Swish Swish, Video, weekend, witness, work

Yesterday, Katy Perry dropped her new album titled, Witness. To celebrate its release she decided to something so out of the norm. She’s streaming LIVE on YouTube for the ENTIRE weekend!!!! That’s right, it’s like you’re a fly on the wall and you’re LEGALLY looking in on her life for 72-hours!!!! She lets you watch practically everything…minus her going to the bathroom and showering of course but everything else is pretty much up for checking out. Even her miniature dog named Nugget is along for the Big Brother-like experience!!!! Fans can write messages to her and you can her tracks from the new album while you watch the stream. Totally different and I think we likey!!!! Click to check out the stream below while it lasts!!!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live