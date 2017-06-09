LiL Wayne Sued For Hate Crime

Wayne is in some deep water for punching a security guard in the face but wait…. the security guard is claiming it is a hate crime since he is white. Say what? So the story is that the security guard works the front doors at Hyde nightclub in Cali and when Weezy and his crew strolled up that night in June 2016 they began to act out of control. According to the security guard he felt very threatened but all he was trying to do was his job and secure the entry way of the club and that’s when Wayne apparently punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

Oh yes, it doesn’t end there… the guard is also claiming Wayne threw a glass in his face and yelled “**** you white boy” which does technically make it a hate crime. Wayne’s camp is denying any of that ever happened but that still hasn’t stopped the security guard from suing not only Wayne but also his label and the club for assault and battery. He is asking for an additional $25,000 for the hate crime. Now we all know Wayne has struggled with the law in the past but a hate crime was never one of them!