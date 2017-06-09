Does Taylor Swift Still Have Bad Blood With Katy Perry?

I guess Taylor still has some bad blood with Katy Perry! Taylor just dropped some fierce news on Spotify at the exact same time Katy decided to release her new album. Coincidence or nah? Brilliant or immature? Taylor dropped new music the same day as Katy’s “Witness” album released. Let’s bring it back to 2014 when Taylor pulled her music from streaming sites after accusing them of not valuing her work.

Lets also keep in mind her “1989” album sold over 10 million albums. So why pull such a petty move? Taylor’s music will now be on amazon and tidal when previously she only had it on Apple music. Word around town is Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” is a diss track in response to Taylor’s “Bad Blood”. Both are incredibly talented and successful so why all the bad blood? Why can’t we all just get along! #GirlPower