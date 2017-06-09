Are You Ready?!?! It’s Coming Soon To Theaters!!!! (Pic) ~@JayOnAir96

June 9, 2017 6:28 PM
Filed Under: art, Black Panther, captain america, Chadwick Boseman, coming soon, cool, Entertainment, film, internet, Marvel, Marvel Entertainment, Marvel Studios, Media, movie poster, movie theaters, Movie Trailers, Movies, news, Photos, School, science, Stan Lee, T'Challa, theaters, Wakanda, work, world premiere

If you had the pleasure of watching Captain America: Civil War then you already know the buzz surrounding Black Panther getting his own film. Welp, today Marvel Studios released the movie poster of the upcoming film, Black Panther, and of course the universe went CRAZY!!!! See it for yourself below.

 

Per the movie poster, it will hit theaters on Friday, February 16th!!!! Please mark that day in your phone’s calendar!!!! Did you also see how they mentioned a WORLD PREMIERE trailer to the film during Game 4 of the NBA Finals?!?! Will you be watching?!?! I wanna see if I can get it uploaded here as soon as it airs. *Cross Fingers*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana
Disney's All New Planet PANDORAPandora Field Expert, Jonathan Freeman and Super Disney Fan Donny Drake from Disney's All New Planet Pandora tells Will Calder everything you need to know about experiencing the new world.

Listen Live