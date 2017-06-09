Are You Ready?!?! It’s Coming Soon To Theaters!!!! (Pic) ~@JayOnAir96

If you had the pleasure of watching Captain America: Civil War then you already know the buzz surrounding Black Panther getting his own film. Welp, today Marvel Studios released the movie poster of the upcoming film, Black Panther, and of course the universe went CRAZY!!!! See it for yourself below.

Check out the new #BlackPanther poster and tune in to game four tonight to see the world premiere of the teaser trailer! Witness the legend. pic.twitter.com/Z4LQLNxwIc — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) June 9, 2017

Per the movie poster, it will hit theaters on Friday, February 16th!!!! Please mark that day in your phone’s calendar!!!! Did you also see how they mentioned a WORLD PREMIERE trailer to the film during Game 4 of the NBA Finals?!?! Will you be watching?!?! I wanna see if I can get it uploaded here as soon as it airs. *Cross Fingers*