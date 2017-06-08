You Won’t Believe Which Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star Is Rumored To Have Tied The Knot!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

We all know by now that the stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are hopeless romantics. It’s to the point where they get married super quick only to be divorced even quicker!!!! Well, one of the stars from the reality show is rumored to have gotten married after just a few months of dating!!!!

According to Life And Style, IT’S KYLIE!!!! Yes, 19-year-old Kylie Jenner!!!! They claim the youngest child of Bruce Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner got married to her new boyfriend of just a couple months. The media outlet is reporting that Kylie and Travis Scott got hitched at Kylie’s mansion in Calabasas. Here’s the part that has me confused…We know that they love the spotlight and so the magazine says the reality show didn’t tape any footage of the so-called “wedding.” Have we ever known them to turn down a check for publicity?!?! I mean HELLO the family knows how to cash in on wedding and birth specials!!!! So until further notice and more receipts, I’m gonna say this is one big LIE about her getting married!!!!