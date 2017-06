They just announced a brand new batch of astronauts for NASA! I’m proud to say that a Miami native Dr. Frank Rubio made the cut! out of 18,000 applicants only 12 make it! I would list off his impressive resume.. but… it’s insane.. So.. I’m just gonna tell you that he graduated from Miami Sunset Senior High School and you can click here for all that good stuff!

https://www.nasa.gov/astronauts/biographies/frank-rubio/biography

PHOTO OF DR FRANK RUBIO