Mary J Is Not Gon Cry After Having To Pay 30K A Month In Spousal Support

June 8, 2017 1:50 PM
Mary J Blige is in the final stages of her divorce with ex husband Martin Isaacs. Before the divorce is final she needs to fork over some serious cash to keep up with her former husbands life style. He requested $129,319 per month ..crazy right? Well he lost that battle in court and the judge came back with a temporary spousal support of $30,000 a month which is still pretty extreme if you ask me. Sources close to the former couple say Martin is pretty upset that he isn’t getting his fair share of the dough since the singer, Mary was obviously the bread winner during the marriage.

The court felt as though he is entitled to some money to accommodate the standard of living Mary introduced him to while married to her. She will also have to pay his attorney fees which are already up to $235K. Here comes the shocker, the judge said that Mary and Martin were living well above their means during their marriage and have ranked up millions in back taxes. Wow, divorces are expensive!

