M.I.A. Dedicates New Song ‘GOALS’ to Her ‘Hardcore Fans

By Robyn Collins

M.I.A. has released a slideshow video for her new song, “GOALS.” In the music video description on YouTube, she wrote, “DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY.”

The video is a collection of GIFs arranged by the artist Jaime Martinez. The artwork will be featured at this year’s Meltdown Festival, which M.I.A. is curating.

Related: Zayn Teams with M.I.A. on New Song for ‘AIM,’ Drops ‘Cruel’ Video

The event starts Friday, June 9 in London and also features performances by Crystal Castles, Mykki Blanco, and Princess Nokia.

“GOALS,” was produced by Branko, who worked on M.I.A.’s most recent album, 2016’s AIM. It is the follow-up to “P.O.W.A.,” one of two tracks M.I.A. released earlier this year. The other was an alternate version of “A.M.P.”

Watch the video for “GOALS” below: