Justin Bieber Mails ‘2U’ Lyrics to Fans

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber and David Guetta are set to release their new collaboration “2U” this Friday (June 9). The two have already garnered significant fan excitement by recruiting various Victoria’s Secret Angels to promote the upcoming single.

Yesterday (June 6), Bieber chose to build up even more anticipation by sending out lyrics to his unreleased track in the mail. Dedicated Beliebers from across the country took to social media to post images of the lyrics letters they were sent in the mail.

Check out their excitement below.

I LITERALLY JUST GOT THIS LETTER IN THE MAIL WITH THE LYRICS TO #2U 😱 https://t.co/OWRut9C6x3 —

ALLIE 💕(JAY LIKED) (@COCOABIEBER94) June 06, 2017

Got some lyrics in my mailbox📩 😳😳😳😳 #2U https://t.co/swwcl0sV4k —

Justin Bieber Source (@JBSource) June 06, 2017

Lyrics of "2U" 📃💜 I can't see but i'm actually crying 😭 #2U https://t.co/ayjsFEJD9d —

cols (@CJBieberock) June 07, 2017

From the photo, one lyric reads, “There’s no crime, let’s take both of our souls and intertwine.” Though Bieber might have made a few fans incredibly happy, others are jokingly taking to Twitter to express their disappointment about not receiving their own letters.

Check out their hilarious responses below.

When you think you mean something to Justin but you didn't get DMed lyrics to WDYM or Cold Water & you didn't get a letter with #2U lyrics😭 —

8YearsABelieber❤️ (@JDBHoldMeTight) June 06, 2017

when you didn't receive 2U lyrics in the mail https://t.co/2lYk0KwHft —

justin (@jdbleanne) June 06, 2017