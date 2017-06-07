Jay Z + 4:44 = New Music? #LucyLopez

A savvy Twitter user pointed out a few days ago, a series of cryptic ads with the numbers “4:44” have been seen around New York recently, including on a huge illuminated display in Times Square. What’s the connection to Jay Z? “The 4:44 has popped up on music sites and the ad is sourced and paid for by Tidal,” the Twitter user notes. Another Twitter user noted in response, “Saw a casting for a Jay Z video here in L.A. So you know what that means.”

4:44 is coming.. – #JayZ is that you? – #SippAndListen #RocNation #444 A post shared by S I P P A N D L I S T E N ™ (@sippandlisten) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

P.S. Jay Z has also been named a headliner at two festivals this summer.

P.S.S. On May 5, Swizz Beatz Instagrammed a pic of him and Jay Z with the caption, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen…Album Mode Zone.”

They don't even know what's about to happen 😂😂😂🙏🏽 Album ModeZone⚡️ A post shared by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on May 4, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

