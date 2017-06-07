Jay Z + 4:44 = New Music? #LucyLopez

A savvy Twitter user pointed out a few days ago, a series of cryptic ads with the numbers “4:44” have been seen around New York recently, including on a huge illuminated display in Times Square. What’s the connection to Jay Z? “The 4:44 has popped up on music sites and the ad is sourced and paid for by Tidal,” the Twitter user notes. Another Twitter user noted in response, “Saw a casting for a Jay Z video here in L.A. So you know what that means.”
P.S. Jay Z has also been named a headliner at two festivals this summer.
P.S.S. On May 5, Swizz Beatz Instagrammed a pic of him and Jay Z with the caption, “They don’t even know what’s about to happen…Album Mode Zone.”
My favorite JAY Z song…