Trouble In Paradise Already?!?! (Pic) ~@JayOnAir96

Although J-Lo and A-Rod just started dating and are blissfully enjoying their relationship, there are serious accusations that A-rod is cheating on Jenny From The Block!!!!

According to the National Enquirer, a woman by the name Lauren Hunter is coming forward claiming she has proof that A-Rod is a serial cheater. If you’re like me and needed to see what she looked like, take a look below. She’s a fitness model pictured with one of her baby-daddy’s who happens to be a NFL great by the name of Marcus Allen!!!! So back to the story… Hunter is on the hunt to extort A-Rod for $600,000 or else she will expose his cheating ways. Damn, she wants over half a million dollars?!?! Must be really juicy texts, pics and tons of receipts!!!! Anyways, she says she has evidence of his unfaithful ways from as recent as May and all the way back to when they first hooked up back in 2011. Mind you, Alex was reportedly dating actress Cameron Diaz in 2011.

According to TMZ, A-Rod is deciding if he will go to the cops about the matter or find other legal options. J-Lo and A-Rod are reportedly still together despite this craziness. What do you think about of this?!?!