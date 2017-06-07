Ice Cube Drops New Track ‘Good Cop Bad Cop’

By Abby Hassler

Ice Cube has released a new single “Good Cop Bad Cop.”

The track is one of three new cuts from the rapper’s forthcoming 25th Anniversary reissue of Death Certificate, which drops June 9.

During a recent interview, the rapper described his latest track as “F— The Police 2017.” The track samples a line from the iconic N.W.A. song.

“The same weight under a Trump Administration is starting to feel the same way as it did when daddy Bush was in the White House,” Cube explained to Zane Lowe. “It was the weight of all those policies geared against poor people who were trying to pull themselves up. I feel like that same attack is happening against the most poor and vulnerable people. That same ugliness is starting to rear its head again.”

Listen to the explicit “Good Cop Bad Cop” here.