Here Is A List Of Domestic Violence Outreach Programs In Your City. #LucyLopez

June 7, 2017 4:39 PM By Lucy Lopez
Need help? For complete details CLICK HERE Care For Violence Victims

Domestic Violence Outreach Units are strategically located throughout Miami-Dade County and offer protection and supportive services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.

Locations include:

Hialeah District Court

11 East 6th Street, Room 105

Miami, Florida 33010

305-520-4031

 

North Dade Justice Center

15555 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100

North Miami Beach, Florida 33160

305-354-8728

 

South Dade Justice Center

10710 SW 211th Street, Room 1100

Miami, Florida 33189

305-252-5807

