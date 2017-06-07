Here Is A List Of Domestic Violence Outreach Programs In Your City. #LucyLopez

Need help? For complete details CLICK HERE Care For Violence Victims
Domestic Violence Outreach Units are strategically located throughout Miami-Dade County and offer protection and supportive services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents.
Locations include:
Hialeah District Court
11 East 6th Street, Room 105
Miami, Florida 33010
305-520-4031
North Dade Justice Center
15555 Biscayne Boulevard, Suite 100
North Miami Beach, Florida 33160
305-354-8728
South Dade Justice Center
10710 SW 211th Street, Room 1100
Miami, Florida 33189
305-252-5807