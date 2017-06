Chocolate Ice Cream Day. This day is meant to celebrate chocolate ice cream, which is made by combining cocoa powder with eggs, cream, vanilla, and sugar. Yum!

Hola! Iā€™m Lucy Lopez. Philanthropist of "Cool" and advocate of "Awkward." We might know each other. I truly believe POP CULTURE is not limited to celebrity news - As a matter of fact, we really want to focus on local pop culture. We love it all...