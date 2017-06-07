Britney Spears Without Autotune IS NOT Toxic. 😯 #LucyLopez

June 7, 2017 7:07 AM By Lucy Lopez
The internet is abuzz after an unedited demo of Britney Spears singing her hit single “Toxic” was leaked online Tuesday. Idolator reports that the stripped-down version features raw vocals from Britney–which haven’t been run through auto-tune–over the song’s final production. While Britney isn’t known for having the strongest of vocals, the recording proves that she’s more than capable of singing the song live–and highlights her unique, nasally delivery. “Toxic” appears on Britney’s 2003 album In the Zone. 

 

and then of course WITH AutoTune..

