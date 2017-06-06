Kim Rents Out Island For Kanye’s Birthday

June 6, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: birthday, Celebrity, family, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

So what do you get someone for their birthday who has it all? Yup… you rent them out an island! Kim went to extreme lengths to make sure hubby Kanye had a relaxing birthday. Sources close to Kim say she rented out an entire island and had all of Kanye’s friends and their families there to celebrate. She even rented 4 private planes and get this… before anyone could board the plane they were all told about a no social media rule so no one could find them. A little extreme or nah? Although no one knew, they still had massive security on site during the whole trip.

It was important to Kanye to have a low key private weekend and that’s exactly what he got! The family enjoyed a lot of outdoor time surrounded by their kids, North and Saint which included lots of beach and pool time. Sounds like they had a great four days as a family. I mean, birthdays are pretty important, but wow…a whole island to yourself must be pretty relaxing! #Goals. Although Kanye’s birthday isn’t until June 8th its never too early to say Happy Birthday Kanye!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Text To Win Commercial Free Cash + A Year Of Magic
Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana

Listen Live