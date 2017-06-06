Kim Rents Out Island For Kanye’s Birthday

So what do you get someone for their birthday who has it all? Yup… you rent them out an island! Kim went to extreme lengths to make sure hubby Kanye had a relaxing birthday. Sources close to Kim say she rented out an entire island and had all of Kanye’s friends and their families there to celebrate. She even rented 4 private planes and get this… before anyone could board the plane they were all told about a no social media rule so no one could find them. A little extreme or nah? Although no one knew, they still had massive security on site during the whole trip.

It was important to Kanye to have a low key private weekend and that’s exactly what he got! The family enjoyed a lot of outdoor time surrounded by their kids, North and Saint which included lots of beach and pool time. Sounds like they had a great four days as a family. I mean, birthdays are pretty important, but wow…a whole island to yourself must be pretty relaxing! #Goals. Although Kanye’s birthday isn’t until June 8th its never too early to say Happy Birthday Kanye!