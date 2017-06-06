Justin Bieber Donates Hockey Stick to Charity

After Justin Bieber took to the stage at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, he played in a pickup game with members the Manchester Storm.

According to TMZ Bieber left his stick behind to be auctioned off to further benefit the victim’s families. It’s not the first time Justin has hooked up with Manchester Storm, the team reports it’s his third visit. It’s also not the first time he’s made a charitable donation. Bieber provided a signed jersey to be auctioned off the last time he was in town.