Halle Berry & Rihanna Clapback At Bodyshamers! 👏🏽 #LucyLopez

June 6, 2017 7:17 AM By Lucy Lopez

Here’s the Down Low…

50 year old Halle Berry sparked pregnancy rumors this weekend after she showed up on a red carpet rocking what very much looked like a baby bump. The thing that threw everyone off what that she was cradling her round stomach in her hands. But, yesterday she posted on her instagram that photo of her on the red carpet with a caption that read: “Can a girl have some steak and fries?”

THEN…Rihanna took to Instagram yesterday to share a meme featuring a photo of rapper Gucci Main in 2007 (when he was a little heavier) side-by-side with a photo of his now slimmer self. “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,”

Body Shamers Beware! 

