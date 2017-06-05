The Real Reason Why Your Fave NBA Players Sucked Last Night! 🏀 #LucyLopez

If you notice any Warriors or Cavaliers having subpar games during the NBA Finals, it might be because they were up late tweeting the night before. To this end, a new Stony Brook University study shows that NBA players who were active on Twitter between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. shot worse and scored fewer points in the subsequent game. “Our findings are relevant beyond just sports science research,” said researcher Lauren Hale, a professor of public health at Stony Brook. “Our results demonstrate a broader phenomenon: To perform at your personal best, you should get a full night of sleep.”

YOU KNOW WHO SLEPT AND DID IT RIGHT ALL THE TIME?