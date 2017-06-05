The Real Reason Why Your Fave NBA Players Sucked Last Night! 🏀 #LucyLopez

June 5, 2017 6:28 AM By Lucy Lopez
If you notice any Warriors or Cavaliers having subpar games during the NBA Finals, it might be because they were up late tweeting the night before. To this end, a new Stony Brook University study shows that NBA players who were active on Twitter between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. shot worse and scored fewer points in the subsequent game. “Our findings are relevant beyond just sports science research,” said researcher Lauren Hale, a professor of public health at Stony Brook. “Our results demonstrate a broader phenomenon: To perform at your personal best, you should get a full night of sleep.”

 

YOU KNOW WHO SLEPT AND DID IT RIGHT ALL THE TIME?

 

 

