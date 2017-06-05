OMG! I Can’t Believe She’s Pregnant! 😱 #LucyLopez

June 5, 2017 11:58 AM By Lucy Lopez
Filed Under: 50 fabulous, get it, halle berry, preggo, wow

Mother of two Halle Berry is sparking pregnancy rumors at the ripe old age of 50 after she showed up at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. on Sunday night rocking what very much looked like a baby bump. Red-carpet pics from the event show Berry sporting a body-conscious sequined cocktail dress that seemed to show off a particularly round belly. Berry also appeared to consciously cradle her round stomach in her hands at least once. Berry currently shares 9-year-old daughter Nahla with ex-beau Gabriel Aubrey and 3-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. As The Cut notes, Berry posed on Instagram last week in a t-shirt that read “No More Boyfriends.” So maybe just baby daddies, then?

😍 50yr old #HalleBerry appears to be pregnant 😳 Or this is some kind of new movie role 😩😆 #TeaTENDERS

A post shared by TeaTENDERS LLC (@teatenders__) on

