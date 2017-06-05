Justin Bieber Gets Emotional At Benefit Concert

It was an emotional night for all at the One Love Manchester benefit concert last night. Before Justin’s performance he told his fans “God is good in the mist of evil, God is good in the mist of darkness. He loves you.” After getting a little emotional fighting back tears he then says ” I just want to honor those who were taken from us. We love you so much, to the families we love you so much.” He then began an acoustic set of his songs “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water”.

Ariana was also very emotional during the evening but on a positive note that concert raised over 13 million dollars for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund which benefits those affected by the attack at her show on May 22nd. To see these celebrities take the time and do something like this is incredible. They showed love, strength and now powerful their voices can be. What a night!