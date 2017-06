Jay Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was spotted on stage at her school’s dance recital. On Saturday, the 5-year-old and her class served the crowd and did a dance routine to the sounds of the Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “September.” Click here and see as she rocks the routine with her class!!!! I wonder if her parents gave her any pointers?!?! Are we witnessing another Beyoncé in the making?!?!

Oh and I found another video of her performing at another dance recital just last year!!!!