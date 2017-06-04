Artists React to London Terror Attack

From Ariana Grande to Imagine Dragons and Paramore, artists are sending their support to terror victims. June 4, 2017 10:35 AM

Artists are reacting to another act of violence. Last night (June 3) a terrorist attack took place in London leaving 7 people dead and at least 48 wounded.

The attack started Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on London Bridge. Three men fled the van with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market, reports CBS News.

Despite the scare, Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will proceed as planned tonight although security measures will be increased.

This morning, artists once again shared an outpouring of love and support for those affected by terrorist acts.

 

