Summer Is Bringing Out This HUGE Creature!!!! Beware!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Summertime can be such a wonderful time to be outdoors and enjoy the sun!!!! There have been sightings of a HUGE creature that you should be on the lookout for though. Sure they warn us of sharks around this time each year but you really should keep watch for Alligators!!!! Turns out, they like to enjoy the sun and outdoors just like us!!!!! They’re showing up all over the South and these aren’t baby alligators. These things are at least 12 feet or longer!!!! Check out one captured on camera simply strolling down the street…
Summer Is Bringing Out This HUGE Creature!!!! Beware!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96June 3, 2017 1:32 PM
KITTY HAWK, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A NO SWIMMING flag flies due to the dangerous surf caused approaching hurricane Earl, on September 1, 2010 in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. A hurricane warning has been issued for most of the North Carolina coastline due to the approaching category 4 hurricane that is expected to pass the outer banks of North Carolina early Friday morning. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)