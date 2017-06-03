Summer Is Bringing Out This HUGE Creature!!!! Beware!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Summertime can be such a wonderful time to be outdoors and enjoy the sun!!!! There have been sightings of a HUGE creature that you should be on the lookout for though. Sure they warn us of sharks around this time each year but you really should keep watch for Alligators!!!! Turns out, they like to enjoy the sun and outdoors just like us!!!!! They’re showing up all over the South and these aren’t baby alligators. These things are at least 12 feet or longer!!!! Check out one captured on camera simply strolling down the street…