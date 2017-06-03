LMAO!!!! Man Gets Arrested While On Facebook Live!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

June 3, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Arrested, big dummy, cool, dummy, Entertainment, Facebook, facebook live, flashy, florida, google, internet, JayOnAir96, Life, Media, money, news, police, social media, SWAT, Video

When doing it for social media goes terribly wrong!!!! LOL!!!! So there’s a guy in Jacksonville who decided to go on Facebook Live to show off and basically flash stacks of money. What he didn’t know was he was about to be interrupted by police!!!! Turns out the SWAT team in Jacksonville raided his home because he is a suspected drug dealer. In the video below you can hear the SWAT team demand he come out of the house!!!! LMAO!!!! Watch!!!!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Power 96 - Miami's Party Station

Luis Fonsi To Perform At The Phantasma Music Festival
Text To Win A Dream Vacation To Punta Cana

Listen Live