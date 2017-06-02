Whoop, Whoop!!!! Happy LGBTQ Month!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Back in 1999, President Bill Clinton proclaimed the month of June as LGBTQ Pride Month. The tradition has been broken a couple times but was brought back by then President Barack Obama. It’s tradition for the current President to announce/recognize the month on the first day of June but no word yet from Trump. (No Shade)

On behalf of myself along with everyone at Power 96, we wanna tell you though…HAPPY LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH!!!! Rock those rainbow flags proudly because love is love!!!! Besitos!!!! Enjoy!!!!