Unfinished Water-Tower Paint Job in Sussex (Wisc.) Says “Sex” #Jp

Let’s talk about sex, baby! That’s what residents in the tiny town of Sussex, Wisconsin, were doing this week after painters working on a local water tower took a break with just the last three letters of the town’s name emblazoned on the structure. Village administrator Jeremy Smith said workers stopped midway through the word “Sussex” on Wednesday to let the paint dry and that the job was completed by late Thursday morning. Meanwhile, local driver Jessica Bruss says she “almost drove off the road” when she saw the tower. “People should remember that kids are seeing it,” she added. Hey, at least this is one time when watching paint dry proves to be really exciting!