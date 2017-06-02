Text To Win Weekend For Phantasma Music Festival Tickets

The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival will be a 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience that you don’t want to miss.

Previous performers have included Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers!

And this year, Latin superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will be the first act to perform. Other artists will be announced soon.

Obviously, you want tickets to this epic show and you can win them this weekend!

Just listen all weekend long and enter our text on the 10’s ticket giveaway which runs from Saturday, June 3rd at 9:00 a.m. to Sunday June 4th at 10:00 p.m.

When you hear the cue, text the keyword to 9-6-1-4-8 for your shot at winning.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE CONTEST ONLINE

One (1) prize winner will one pair of 2-day tickets to The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival at Miami International Mall in Doral on November 3rd and 4th.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CONTEST RULES

You can also Buy your advanced discounted tickets here

A 2-day pass is only $59