Rihanna Sits Courtside at NBA Finals, Trolls Kevin Durant #Jp

June 2, 2017 4:19 PM By J.P.
Filed Under: JP, Power 96

Rihanna may be the unofficial sixth man of the Cleveland Cavaliers after she attended Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday and did nothing but heckle Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant. Rihanna was caught yelling “Brick!” while Durant was at the free-throw line, prompting him to stare her down on several occasions as his team easily won by a score of 113-91. “I don’t even remember that,” Durant claimed at a postgame press conference. “I’m cool. Have fun with that.” Despite that, Durant has tweeted for years about his fondness for Rihanna, claiming he’d marry her if he could. RiRi, a LeBron James superfan, was caught on camera leaving the arena declaring, “It don’t matter, b**ch! The king is still the king.”

