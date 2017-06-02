Psych! Fergie’s Still a Black Eyed Pea #Jp

Let’s get it started…again! After will.i.am seemed to confirm that Fergie was no longer a member of The Black Eyed Peas on Thursday, both she and the group now say she’s still in the band. While Fergie’s latest solo endeavor, the forthcoming album Double Dutchess, will keep her from joining her fellow Peas at Ariana Grande’s star-studded Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, will.i.am released a statement today saying, “Fergie is focusing on #DoubleDutchess & @BEP is doing #MastersOfTheSun…That doesn’t mean @fergie is out of the group.”