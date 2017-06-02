Kathy Griffin Says Trump’s Trying to Ruin Her Life “Forever” #Jp

Kathy Griffin choked back tears today at a press conference, where she spoke about the aftermath of her holding a replica of President Trump’s bloody, decapitated head in a roundly criticized photo. “A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the First Lady are…personally trying to ruin my life forever,” said Griffin, who’s lost sponsorship deals and her annual gig as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve special as a result of the photo, which she apologized for earlier this week. “You guys know him. He’s never going to stop.” She later added, “I don’t think I will have a career after this,” noting that she’s dealing with a “bunch of old white guys trying to silence me.”

