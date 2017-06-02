Ariana Back In The UK For Benefit Concert

June 2, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, benefit, Concert, Justin Bieber, Manchester, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, victims

How strong and incredible is she to return so soon to do this benefit concert? As you know, her concert in Manchester was rocked by a massive explosion which resulted in fatalities and many injuries. The singer has returned to the UK this morning with boyfriend Mac Miller by her side. The benefit concert will be Sunday and will include artist such as Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay,Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher and Niall Horan. Wow, what line up! It’s incredible how everyone is coming together to make this concert possible.

The concert sold out in less than six minutes. The fact that all of these artist are coming together for such a good cause is just amazing. All proceeds of this benefit concert will be going to the families of the victims. Of course, security is going to be much more massive than it was previously. People are being advised not to bring bags and if you are, be prepared to be in a long security check point line! Hopefully everything goes well on Sunday as I know it will. Good luck to Ariana and the rest of the performers.

