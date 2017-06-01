Luis Fonsi Forgives Justin For Lyric Stumble

I can barely understand the whole entire song, so once I heard the Despacito remix with Justin Bieber I was beyond impressed and ready to learn the lyrics. Last week Bieber was filmed stumbling over the lyrics to their hit single Despacito while in NYC. Luis Fonsi spoke out saying “That chorus is not easy to sing, even for fluent Spanish singers like myself. It’s got a lot of lyrics, it’s king of tongue-twisty”.

Lets back track, the reason why Justin was even put on the song is because while on tour in South America he heard it in a club and reached out to see if he could add a verse. As you know, the rest is all history and they now have the #1 Spanish song in the country. According to sources close to Justin, he saw how people were reacting to the single and right away wanted to be part of the movement. Well, it worked. Song is incredible and although he may not be able to sing it live yet, it sounds pretty good on those air waves.