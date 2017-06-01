Critics Are Calling Rihanna FAT!!!! ~@JayOnAir96

Rihanna is enjoying her time out of the spotlight, as she should. The Bajan Princess has only been seen posting on social media and out promoting her shoe line. Every now and then, the paps will catch her out and about. The most recent pictures have some critics calling out Rihanna for her so-called weight gain. In fact, one critic went a little too far. Check out the tweet below.

Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend? https://t.co/DnFdi9AZy3 pic.twitter.com/r6jed6wRiQ — Straight Spags (@ChrisSpags) May 30, 2017

Granted, Chris has since apologized but the tweet was picked up by a lot of the media. Many accuse him of fat-shamming the pop star. He’s not the only one though because many of the Internet and social media TROLLS have made some mean comments. I would love to know what you think about his comment and her so-called weight gain. I say so what if she gains a couple pounds!!!! Isn’t she human just like the rest of us?!?! The pop singer hasn’t addressed the critics as she shouldn’t. Do you, boo!!!!