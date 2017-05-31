Eminem Releases Anniversary Edition of ‘The Eminem Show’ on Cassette

Marshall Mathers' classic 2002 re-issue goes old school with a cassette release. May 31, 2017 12:20 AM
Eminem is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his iconic The Eminem Show album with a re-release… on cassette. But it’s not just any cassette. The revamped reissue features a lenticular motion printed cover and a 24″ x 18″ poster featuring prints of handwritten annotations of the liner notes by Eminem. Fans can choose from various packages ranging from $35 to $250 for one with a t-shirt and autographed poster.

The limited edition offer is available for only 72 hours, closing at Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM ET. See Eminem’s official online store for details.

The classic 2002 record features the singles “Sing for the Moment,” “Superman,” “Without Me” and “Cleaning Out My Closet.” The album is RIAA certified Diamond and won the GRAMMY for Best Rap Album.

Check out the newly re-issued Emiem Show with bonus tracks below.

 

