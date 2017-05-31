OMG!!!! Video Of Tiger Woods DUI And It’s Not Pretty!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

May 31, 2017 9:26 PM
Get a look at Tiger Woods doing the field sobriety test!!!! Man, it’s doesn’t look good for the golfer as he stumbles and allegedly forgets to follow commands from the officer. I don’t even want to waste anymore of your time reading….The footage of the actual test is at 8:24….

