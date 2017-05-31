LeBron James Is A Victim Of A Hate Crime. (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

Former Miami Heat star, LeBron James, is known by the world for being one of the all-time great players but even that type of status doesn’t exempt you from the hate that festers in universe.

James has a home out in L.A. that was vandalized and the words that were spray painted on his front gate has many shaking their heads. James is gearing up for yet another NBA Finals appearance but he woke up to the news that the N-word was spray painted on the gate of his lavish $20 million home. Luckily, the star has security cameras and cops have opened an investigation. Click here for the video of James speaking out about the incident at a recent NBA press conference.