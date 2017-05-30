Man Attacked In Airport For Speaking Spanish!!!! (Video) ~@JayOnAir96

A man minding his own business speaking to his mother on the phone while waiting at the airport gets attacked for speaking Spanish. Yea, you read correctly!!!! You gotta keep reading to see what went down.

Hector Torres was on the phone speaking to his mother in her native language, which is Spanish, at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport when this stranger named Mike comes up to him. Mike then goes up to Torres and verbally, physically attacks him for using another language besides English. SMH. I have to give kudos to Hector for keeping calm despite the blatant racist attack. Peep the video that CNN got below & let me know what you think.