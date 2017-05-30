Luis Fonsi To Perform Phantasma Music Festival @ House of Horror Haunted Carnival

Move over Steve Aoki, Calvin Harris and The Chainsmokers!

POWER 96 is proud to announce that latin superstar Luis Fonsi from the smash hit “Despacito” will be the first act to perform at The Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival.

This year, it’s bigger and better than ever — expanding to two awesome days, November 3rd and 4th. This is a 2-day KILLER Live Music Experience you don’t want to miss!

A 2-day pass is only $59

This will be the biggest and most spectacular festival we’ve ever done with Luis Fonsi performing on Friday, November 3rd.

Our other artists will be announced soon.

It’s time to get fired up because you don’t want to miss this show and if you listen all week long, you may win tickets to this epic performance.

On weekdays, be sure to listen to try and win your tickets. When you hear the cue to call at 8:35am, 11:35am, 4:35pm, 6:35pm and 8:35pm, just be the 9th caller and win your way in!

On weekends, the cue to call will be at 8:35am, 9:35am, 12:35pm, 1:35pm, 3:35pm, 4:35pm, 5:35pm, 6:35pm, 7:35pm and 8:35pm.

RULES

It’s the epic Phantasma Music Festival at the House of Horror Haunted Carnival, November 3rd and 4th at the Miami International Mall in Doral.