Harry Styles Calls Fan From Manchester. ☺️ #LucyLopez

Harry Styles recently called a 14-year-old fan who was injured in last week’s Manchester terror attack to tell her that he loves her. The Manchester Evening News reported that Freya Lewis has been in intensive care since the bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert. She suffered multiple fractures, lacerations and burns after she was hit by flying shrapnel. Her best friend Nell Jones, also 14, died in the attack. Lewis has already undergone more than 10 hours of surgery and has more to face in the coming weeks. Styles caught wind of Lewis’ story after reading about her on social media. Upon learning she was a huge fan, he called her at the hospital. “The phone rang, and it was Harry Styles,” Freya’s family wrote on their blog. “Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him! Harry, we salute you, Sir.”

