Did J. Lo Call Drake Her BOOTY CALL?!? (Video)

“After the highly publicized love ting between Jennifer Lopez and Drake, better known as DraLo, took Hollywood and fans alike by surprising storm, several rumored reports about the affair surfaced in normal celebrity dating fashion.

Now that Jenny from the block herself appears to have teased fans about the real story behind their now-former romance during her Las Vegas performance, the fling was apparently far less than what the grapevine deemed it to be. J.Lo’s performance heated the stage up flaunting a glitzy, skin-tight ensemble with her all-male dance troupe. Things got really hot, however, when she broke the song she had been strutting to with the instrumental to Drizzy’s music chart-breaking pop single “Hotline Bling.” With her hand on her hip, Jennifer pauses for a minute during the track’s jingle before throwing some hilarious shade.

“Huh — booty call,” she confirms before returning to her own music. While there’s no explicit confirmation of a simple hookup, a little funny business regarding the relationship became obvious after she explained earlier in the year that the two were working on music together. Some called it a publicity stunt and some called it a match made in music heaven, but her studio collaboration reveal and Drizzy’s sample from one of her throwback hits for his “Teenage Fever” track from More Life lands the romance at the business boundary.”

#HOTLINEBLING #BOOTYCALL ? 😂😂😂 @JLO IS TOO HOT 😩 #jloallihave A post shared by Jenny Gunzalez 🌞🌺💍 (@pinkyreloaded) on May 25, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

